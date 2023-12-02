Uganda Supreme Council land sale sparks controversy, legal action considered

Former Secretary-General of the Uganda Supreme Council, Ramathan Mugalu, has acknowledged that in 2017, the council officially endorsed the sale of its land in Sembabule. The Mufti played a decisive role in the matter, in accordance with the council's constitution. However, controversy arose when the prospective buyer, Justus Kyabahwa, discovered that the land had already been leased to ENHAS for 15 years. Subsequently, Kyabahwa demanded a refund of his 3 billion shillings. Expressing frustration at the Mufti for attributing the sale to him, Mugalu plans to take legal action for defamation, asserting that his signature on the sale agreement was forged and has put his reputation in a negative light.