Uganda - South Sudan meet to resolve crisis

Ugandan and South Sudan leaders have met in Yumbe to ask the two governments the process of resolving a border dispute there that continues to create problems to the local community. In a recent incident that happened in May, 2023, the Koku community in South Sudan are said to have attacked the Gobiri community in Uganda that resulted into the displacement of over 3,000 Ugandan farmers over border conflict.The matter was raised during the joint cross border security meeting between the leaders of the two countries at Yumbe district headquarters on Friday. The Ugandan leaders were drawn from Adjumani, Moyo, Yumbe and Koboko districts.