Uganda sees 32 citizens among global qualified auditors in 2023

The Institute of Internal Auditors Uganda has announced that about 32 Ugandans were among the 42% of auditors who qualified globally in 2023. While speaking at the meeting to appreciate the certified auditors, Moses Kasakya, the institute president, also revealed that Uganda has over 1,000 auditors practicing accounting and internal audit who are yet to be certified. Currently, Uganda has 147 certified internal auditors.