Uganda seeks China’s help to boost exports

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has requested technological support from China to enable Ugandans to add value to most of its exports. Tayebwa believes this support will help Uganda balance its trade with China. He made this request while receiving Luosang Jiangcun, the Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, at Parliament. Tayebwa also expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for donating 140 vehicles for use by delegates during the Group of 77 Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Notably, China had previously donated 70 vehicles for the event, which was postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Jiangcun affirmed China's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the National People's Congress of China and the Parliament of Uganda.