Uganda Scouts Association mobilizes to reclaim allegedly grabbed land at Kaazi

The Uganda Scouts Association has launched a determined effort to reclaim land they allege was unlawfully taken from them at Kaazi, situated along the shores of Lake Victoria.

Dating back to 1915, the disputed land was initially granted to the Scouts by King Sauda Chwa of Buganda Kingdom. Upon visiting Kaazi, NTV discovered that the purported encroachers had extended their activities into the wetland areas near Lake Victoria, dumping rocks and murram into the water.

Founded in 1857 by Robert Barden Powell, the Scouts movement gained traction in Uganda in 1915 when King Daudi Chwa of Buganda Kingdom generously allocated 120 acres at Kaazi for scout camping and training purposes.

The Association now faces a challenge as unscrupulous individuals allegedly connived with scout leaders to parcel out and sell parts of the land to developers. When approached by NTV, these individuals hastily vacated the area upon seeing cameras, leaving behind a landscape where substantial forest cover had been cleared.

Adding to the complexity, neighboring locals also lamented encroachments on their lands by the same parties accused of land grabbing.

Efforts to engage Umar Ssekamate, a key figure in the alleged land grab, and his legal representatives proved fruitless, as they remained unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

In response to these developments, Prof Badru Katerega, Chief Scout, affirmed to NTV his unwavering commitment to reclaiming the Scouts' land. Complicating matters further, reports suggest that some members of the Buganda royal family have laid claim to the disputed land due to its historical donation by King Daudi Chwa.

Recent leadership changes within the Uganda Scouts Association have seen Alice Nyiramahoro assume the role of Chief Commissioner, succeeding Gen Edward Katumba Wamala who resigned amid the ongoing land grabbing controversy. The Association's leadership transition underscores the urgency and determination with which they are pursuing justice and the restoration of their rightful property at Kaazi.