Uganda's uncertainty on supporting the elderly, especially those over 80

She is 81 years old, poor but with a big dream to live a better life in future. However, age is catching up with her and she can only survive from her sweat. Nabuwati Nakakaawa qualifies to be attaining the 25,000 shillings, given by the government to elderly persons every month. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the ministry of gender says that local LC 1 leaders are charged with the responsibility of ensuring people like Nakakaawa enrol for the elderly persons' monthly grant.