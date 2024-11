Uganda's second hand clothes ban delayed amid resistance

The government’s proposed ban on second-hand clothes imports, announced by the president last August to promote local textile industries, faces delays due to resistance from traders and diplomatic pressure from the U.S. Despite this, second-hand clothes employment in Uganda surged from 388,022 people in 2011 to 698,781 people in 2021, according to the Economic Policy Research Centre, underscoring its role as a source of livelihood.