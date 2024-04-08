Uganda's Opposition criticizes govt's tax plans and service delivery

Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, criticized the government for proposing new taxes without demonstrating adequate service delivery for the taxes collected. He expressed concern that the government was imposing a financial burden on the citizenry, similar to the traders protesting in downtown Kampala over high taxes, while funds ended up being misappropriated by corrupt officials. Ssenyonyi made these remarks during the presentation of the Alternative National Budget Priorities for 2024/25 at Parliament, where he urged the government to address the concerns of the traders.



"It is no wonder that the government is proposing to increase taxes on certain commodities and services, which are further going to burden the population that is already not seeing adequate service delivery for the tax money that they pay currently. We need to save this money that is stolen by thieves so that we don’t need to dig deeper into the pockets of the struggling citizenry. And yet they see this money they pay in taxes being stolen, and that is why the traders are saying no and that is why we want to encourage them as citizens of this country to speak out," said Ssenyonyi.



Ssenyonyi emphasized that the Opposition’s alternative budget is more than a financial plan; it is a document that illustrates the Opposition’s commitment to strengthening communities through effective service delivery and paints a picture of what should be done for the country.



"The human rights-based approach that we have adopted informs the foundation of our alternative budget, demonstrating our consistent commitment to defending the basic freedoms and rights of every citizen in Uganda. We hope that by adopting this approach, the budget process will become an effective instrument for social justice and equitable development. Therefore, to ensure that no one is left behind, the government must allocate resources in a manner that promotes accountability and transparency," added Ssenyonyi.



Robert Kyagulanyi, President of the National Unity Platform, warned that despite the attractiveness of these alternative policies, they would be impossible to achieve if leaders in charge of Ugandan resources could not rise above their selfishness.



"We must resist, we must reject we must eject all forms of corruption in public administration; otherwise, all this will be going to waste. Our resources will continue sinking the long drain of personal greed at the expense of our collective well-being and the lives of our people and children. As the National Unity Platform, we shall continue taking decisive action in that regard," said Kyagulanyi.

Miria Matembe urged MPs to stand firm by their beliefs and principles, citing her own experience of being thrown out of government without pension and gratuity after opposing the removal of term limits.



"Have you ever seen me shaken by anybody? I worked for a good 30 years for this country but when I said no, you can’t remove the term limits, I was thrown in the garbage. No pension, no gratuity. I don’t tell you to accuse those people, but I tell you how those people can rob you. Me I was robbed. Have you seen me lacking? But I continue to serve for a legacy that when I am long gone, and when you stand with the people of Uganda, God will stand with you," said Matembe.







