Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Court defers hearing of Magara murder case after suspects miss supper
  • 2 National Four gunmen in UPDF uniform survive lynching after robbing bank agents Shs80m
  • 3 National Travelers demand new longer bridge in Pakwach
  • 4 National Commercialisation of politics locks out youth - survey  
  • 5 National We will keep working with Ugandans, new US envoy says