Uganda's oil production nears, biodiversity protection in focus

Uganda is on track to start oil production within the next two years, a venture that promises to add an average of US$6.28 billion annually to the nation’s GDP from the oil and gas sector. Despite the economic prospects, environmentalists are raising alarms about the potential negative impact on Albertine Graben's rich biodiversity. This report explores the measures being taken to protect this vulnerable ecosystem amidst the development of oil activities.