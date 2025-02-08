Uganda’s National Badminton team leaves for Cameroun

Uganda’s national badminton team has been flagged off for the All Africa Senior Badminton Championships, set to take place in Douala, Cameroon, from February 10 to 16. The eight-player squad, sent off by Sarah Chelangat, the Acting General Secretary for Technical at the National Council of Sports, is set to depart tomorrow morning aboard Ethiopian Airlines. In the 2023 edition held in South Africa, Uganda’s Fadilah Shamika secured a gold medal, marking a historic achievement for the team.