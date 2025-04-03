Uganda's minorities raise concerns over citizenship denial

Minority groups in Uganda have expressed concern over the continued denial of their rights to citizenship, which has left them without critical documents for identification and travel. Their concerns emerged during a dialogue on the impact of digital ID systems on stateless communities, organized by the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights. The discussions focused on the impact of digital ID systems on stateless communities, the promotion of inclusive nationality laws, and the amplification of the voices of affected communities.