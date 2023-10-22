Uganda’s emergency services crisis | Panorama

Urgent pre-hospital care in response to health emergencies has been shown to drastically increase the chances of survival. Health emergencies continue to place significant strain on Uganda's chronically under-resourced public health sector. ill-equipped ambulances and a shortage of emergency care specialists, hinder the emergency care response countrywide. Traffic accidents and maternal health crises are among the main health emergencies whereas young adult males as well as school children are typically those most in need of emergency care services. With donor funding increasingly scarce and government spending on health an afterthought, how can emergency medical services in Uganda be salvaged? A note to our viewers, this story contains graphic images.