Uganda’s Crispin Kaheru to observe Nigeria's presidential polls

As both Africa's largest economy and most populous country - with 93.4 million registered voters - what happens in Nigeria has a wide impact. This weekend, voters will elect a new president after eight years of Muhammadu Buhari but whoever wins will face some tough challenges as observed by Crispin Kaheru Commissioner, Uganda Human Rights Commission. Kaheru is in Nigeria as an independent elections expert.