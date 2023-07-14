Uganda road fund to collaborate with neighbouring countries

Uganda Road Fund has today reached a resolution on seeking funding for roads. The resolution came as the fund leadership discussed with the East African Regional Road Fund. The regional delegates are concerned about the need to enhance funding for roads, due to worn out infrastructure sector, in comparison to such countries like Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Zanzibar, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Rwanda and Uganda. This meeting happens at a time when African countries are aiming at backing the African Union agenda 2064, which looks at improving continental road infrastructure.