Uganda receives first oil imports via Mombasa to lower fuel costs

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Two tankers filled with oil products have arrived at the port of Mombasa to deliver Uganda’s first consignment of imported petroleum products, sourced directly by the Uganda National Oil Company. According to UNOC, the ship arrived from the Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates with 58,000 metric tons of petrol.

The second ship from Kuwait is expected tomorrow, Thursday. Officials also state that the fuel will be discharged into the Kenya Pipeline Company infrastructure, enabling delivery to Eldoret, Kisumu, and Nakuru in Kenya for onward transportation to Uganda by fuel trucks. The imports are part of a negotiated deal between the government-owned Uganda National Oil Company and Vitol Bahrain aimed at lowering pump prices below current rates offered by dealers in Kenya.