Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Uganda’s maize poses cancer risk: How we sourced and fact-checked our Sunday lead story
  • 2 National Govt resets relations with traditional healers
  • 3 National New crime wave of forging car number plates hits Kampala
  • 4 National PDM money stuck on Sacco accounts
  • 5 National Uganda discovers new aflatoxin control means