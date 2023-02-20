Uganda prioritizes Public Health Interventions in COVID-19 response project

The Ministry of Health is reviewing the Uganda COVID-19 Response and Emergency Preparedness Project, in a bid to establish where they need to focus public health intervention responses. The 3-year seven hundred twelve (712) billion shillings project was funded by the World Bank, initially as a Covid-19 relief fund in 2020. But with the declining burden of the infection globally, there are now calls for a change in strategy according to Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health. Walter Mwesigye has more in this report: