Uganda Premier League Returns with goalless draws in two fixtures

The Uganda Premier League returned today with two fixtures after a short international recess. At Paridi stadium hosts Arua Hill played to a goalless draw with Visiting army side Gadafi FC from Jinja. Elsewhere at the Fufa Technical Center in Njeru, the fans were treated to another barren draw between visiting Mbarara City FC Busoga United. Mbarara Coach Wasswa Bbosa blames the points loss on his team's inability to score despite creating numerous chances.