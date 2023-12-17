Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Former URC boss Kulany dies aged 86
  • 2 National UVRI pushes for science building amidst growing research demands 
  • 3 National New EU law spells doom for Ugandan exports
  • 4 National Traffic paralysed on Sembabule-Maddu Road as floods cut off Katonga Bridge 
  • 5 National Jinja City authorities to impound vehicles being repaired on streets