Uganda police working to revamp image with new policing guidelines

The Uganda police force is working on improving its image by developing a comprehensive document that suits the current policing condition. The call came from Senior Commissioner of Police Hadijah Namutebi, who is heading the Uganda Police doctrine committee in the Albertine region for consultations. Namutebi explained that the police has only been operating on standing orders since its founding in 1906, but the time has come for a new set of rules.