Uganda Parliamentary Press Association boycotts police coverage over journalist brutality

The Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA) has announced a boycott of the Uganda Police Force's coverage following Minister of Internal Affairs, Kahinda Otafiire’s refusal to apologize for the alleged brutality against journalists during the Kawempe by-elections. Otafiire dismissed calls for an apology, claiming that when one reaches Jesus Christ, they no longer need a bishop to plead on their behalf, referencing President Museveni’s earlier statement on the issue.

Otafiire rejected the demand by Nakaseke South MP @lutamaguzi_ Ssemakula, who called for an apology for the brutality and abduction inflicted on some members of the Fourth Estate during the by-election. Otafiire explained that he was away in Zimbabwe at the time and deferred responsibility to President Museveni’s statement, asserting that as part of Cabinet, they were bound by collective responsibility and could not make independent statements beyond what the Chief Executive had already addressed.

During the parliamentary discussion, some MPs such as Peter Okeyoh (Bukooli Island) and Kajwengye (Nyabushozi County) defended Otafiire, urging the meeting to proceed with the Ministerial Policy Statement. However, James Kaberuka (Kinkizi West) strongly opposed this, insisting that the issue of police brutality must not be disregarded. Kaberuka called on Parliament to identify the individuals responsible for the violence during the Kawempe by-elections, stressing that the brutality should not be swept under the carpet.

Kaberuka's call comes amid growing calls for transparency regarding the masked individuals who were involved in the violence during the election. He emphasized the importance of holding those responsible accountable and ensuring such incidents do not recur.

Otafiire, however, remained firm, asserting that while he and the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, David Muhoozi, are in charge of the police, they are not responsible for the actions of what he referred to as “goons” involved in the violence. He suggested that the police would not be held accountable for the actions of the individuals responsible for the brutalities.

In response to the ongoing concerns, Sam Ibanda Mugabi, President of the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association, defended the decision by journalists to impose a media blackout on all security agencies. The boycott will remain in place until the government provides assurances on the safety of journalists and commits to ensuring such brutality against the media is never repeated.

The call for justice and transparency in the handling of the Kawempe by-election violence is gaining momentum, with MPs urging the government to investigate the identities of those behind the violence and provide clear answers to the public.