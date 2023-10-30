Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Two killed in Bundibugyo accident
  • 2 National We saw Susan Magara 'killer' picking bag with ransom – witnesses
  • 3 National Congolese househelp kidnaps boss child, demands Shs8m
  • 4 National New East Busoga Bishop unveiled
  • 5 National Man drowns after losing Shs6m to betting