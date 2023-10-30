Uganda Parliamentary Forum urges media to prioritize employee social protection

The Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Social Protection has called for media organizations to prioritize the social protection of their employees, especially in the face of potential occupational hazards. Silas Aogon, Member of Parliament for Kumi Municipality, said some organizations still do not pay the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions, and their employees lack health insurance. Relatedly, the forum has called upon NIRA to collaborate closely to ensure the proper registration of eligible persons to benefit from Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) as a number of them are still missing out.