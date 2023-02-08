Uganda must strengthen health system - Minister Aceng

Ministry of Health together with development partners have endorsed an Ebola Virus Disease post-outbreak recovery plan which will offer a road map for the next six months to guide towards heightening surveillance, supporting survivors and strengthening health systems to manage existing issues and preventing future outbreaks, among others. Priorities include enhancing surveillance, infection control and community engagement to prevent future outbreaks. The plan will cost at least 120.2 billion shillings.