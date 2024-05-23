Uganda MPs swiftly pass budget, taxpayers face collection pressure

MPs had two weeks to review and approve new budget estimates presented to them by the Executive, but they passed them in less than 24 hours. There are now concerns over whether the MPs paid enough attention to the changes, which increased the budget by 14 trillion shillings. The burden will soon be passed over to the three-and-a-half million taxpayers in the country, who have to brace for more aggressive collection measures as the Uganda Revenue Authority seeks to collect 32 trillion shillings.