Uganda MPs probe excessive spending at Civil Aviation Authority

Members of Parliament have queried the circumstances under which officials from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority spent 115 billion shillings, exceeding the budgeted 93 billion shillings for staff wages. This expenditure raised concerns about payments to non-existent staff or over-payment of existing staff.

The revelations emerged as officials from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority interfaced with MPs on the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises to respond to queries in the Auditor General’s report for the Financial Year 2022/2023.

The Committee also discovered that there is no tenancy agreement between the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority and cargo handling companies ENHAS and DAS Handling Limited at Entebbe International Airport.