Uganda manufacturers call for pause on EFRIS penalties amid ongoing strikes

Members of the Uganda Manufacturers Association have urged the Uganda Revenue Authority to temporarily halt harsh penalties for businesspeople who struggle to utilize the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution effectively. Speaking at their headquarters in Lugogo, Kampala, the manufacturers proposed reducing penalties to one percent of the invoicing value. While supporting the solution's rollout for improved tax transparency, they highlight concerns amid ongoing strikes triggered partly by the system's implementation.