Uganda Law Reform launches 7th Edition of laws

The Uganda Law Reform Commission has launched the 7th edition of the revised principal laws of Uganda as of 31st December 2023. This updated edition replaces the 6th edition published in 2003, which only included laws functional from independence until 2000. Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka says the document, containing all Ugandan laws, will be effective starting 1st July this year.