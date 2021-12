UGANDA-KENYA TRADE WARS: Kadaga says Uganda is considering retaliatory measures

Cabinet has resolved to retaliate against Kenya for banning poultry products from Uganda. This was revealed by the Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga after members of the Poultry Farmers Association of Uganda delivered a petition to her office. Kenya is the biggest market for Uganda’s eggs with up to 70% of locally produced eggs being sold in the neighbouring country.