Uganda intends to construct roads in S. Sudan to ease trade

The Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Ramathan Ggobi has noted that the government is considering developing roads in South Sudan to facilitate trade between Uganda and South Sudan. This follows a request by Ugandan traders in Juba asking the government to construct the Nimule-Juba road and also maintain a market that they leased from the government of South Sudan. Uganda is undertaking similar road construction projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi. #