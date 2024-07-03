Uganda extends term of LCs amid logistical challenges

By Daniel Kibet More by this Author

The government has once again extended the term of office for local council one (LC1) and two (LC2) chairpersons by six months, starting from July 4, 2024. This decision marks the third postponement of elections for these positions, initially scheduled last year and again earlier this year.

State Minister for Information, Geoffrey Kabbyanga, while speaking to NTV, cited logistical challenges as the reason for the extension, without providing further details.

In a notice published in the Uganda Gazette on July 2, 2024, Minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi announced the extension, affecting local council leaders whose last elections were held in 2018. The postponement of subsequent elections has been attributed to financial constraints.

Ronnie Kaddu, who has served as the chairperson of UCB Zone, Bukoto in Nakawa Division for seven years, expressed concerns about the extension. He highlighted that many colleagues have left their positions due to inadequate compensation or have passed away, underscoring the urgent need to fill these leadership roles.

Lilian Adiya, vice chairperson of Mulimira Zone in Nakawa Division, Kampala, criticized the delay in elections, stating it undermines aspiring leaders' opportunities at the community level.

The uncertainty remains whether the government will conduct local council elections within the new six-month period or delay until the general elections in 2026.

As the extended term begins, local council leaders and communities alike await clarity on their future governance structures amidst ongoing logistical challenges.