Uganda-DRC relations: Ministers hold talks, sign agreements in Kinshasa

The governments of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have pledged to continue collaborative efforts aimed at addressing the roots of regional conflicts and facilitating the DRC's full integration into the East African Community. Speaking at the ordinary session of the Joint Permanent Committee in Kinshasa, John Mulimba, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation, also revealed that Uganda and the DRC have mutually agreed to waive entry visa fees. This decision, made on a reciprocal basis, intends to promote the free movement of people between the two nations.