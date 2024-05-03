Uganda disputes UK sanctions on Speaker Among and former Ministers

By Joseph Tumwesigye More by this Author

Kampala, Uganda - Uganda's Foreign Minister has challenged the United Kingdom's recent sanctions imposed on Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and former Karamoja Ministers Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu.

The UK government, through Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell, announced sanctions on Tuesday, accusing Among of profiting from stolen iron sheets meant for a housing project in Karamoja. Kitutu and Nandutu were directly accused of stealing the sheets.

Fair Trial Rights Emphasized

In a statement, Uganda's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba, questioned the UK's decision to target officials without formal corruption charges. He emphasized Uganda's commitment to fair trials and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Mulimba highlighted that the Ugandan government itself uncovered the alleged crimes involving Kitutu and Nandutu, and their cases are currently ongoing in Ugandan courts. He stressed their right to a fair trial under Ugandan law.

Speaker Among Denies UK Accusations

Speaker Among, in a separate statement, vehemently denied the UK's accusations. She claimed the sanctions stemmed from her support for Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act, a law heavily criticized by the UK.

Among downplayed the sanctions' impact, stating she has no plans to travel to the UK and doesn't own property there.

Strained Relations?

Mulimba, despite the disagreement, expressed Uganda's desire for continued engagement with the British High Commission and the UK government. How this latest dispute will affect bilateral relations remains to be seen.