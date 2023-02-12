Uganda Dev’t bank ready to increase credit access

The Uganda Development Bank has continued to support the agricultural sector in the country as part of a presidential directive of making affordable loans available to entrepreneurs. The state minister for Public Service Grace Mary Mugasa has urged the people of Bunyoro to embrace Uganda Development Bank and register their businesses to access loans. Complementing her cabinet colleague the state minister for Bunyoro Affairs, Jeniffer Namuyangu lauded Uganda Development Bank for bankrolling projects in the Kitara area.