Uganda condemns sanctions on officials over human rights concerns

The Ugandan government has strongly condemned the recent sanctions imposed on some of its officials, deeming them wrong, unjust, and misplaced. This response follows the United States Department of Treasury's decision to sanction Commissioner General of Prisons Johnson Byabashaija for alleged gross human rights abuses, particularly targeting government critics and marginalized groups. In contrast, some members of the opposition have welcomed the sanctions, urging that they should extend to more high-ranking government officials.