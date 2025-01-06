Uganda clears Karua to represent Besigye in court martial

The Uganda Law Council has granted Martha Karua, a Kenyan lawyer, a special practicing certificate to represent Uganda's veteran politician Dr. Kizza Besigye and his aide Obeid Lutale, who are facing charges related to security and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

It has been a unanimous decision by the council members to allow Karua's appeal, which she filed to the Uganda Law Society.

The Law Council meeting, chaired by Court of Appeal Justice Irene Mulyagonja, made the unanimous decision to grant Karua the certificate, according to Uganda Law Society President Isaac Ssemakadde.

Ssemakadde, who received Karua's appeal on December 23, 2024, attended the Law Council meeting.

Being a non-Ugandan, Karua applied for a temporary practicing certificate from the Uganda Law Council to enable her to represent her clients. However, on December 6, 2024, just four days before Besigye and Lutale were brought to court, Karua was informed that her application had been rejected.

She condemned the decision, calling it an attack on her person and character, adding that it was unhealthy for the East African Community and other people visiting Uganda.

Following the rejection of her application, the Law Society of Kenya threatened to suspend the admission of advocates from Uganda.

Ssemakadde described today's decision by the Uganda Law Council to grant Karua a temporary practicing certificate as a return to civilization.