Uganda Clays faces profitability drop and reduces dividend payouts

Roofing tiles maker, Uganda Clays got its recovery blighted as its profitability dropped by half after weathering a tough 2022, shareholders will walk away with some 0.5shs in dividends, a total of 450 million shillings according to officials, who blamed the drop in the dividend payment down from 1.5 in the previous year to the tough economic environment which ate into the companies profits. The company’s financials show, In the year ending December 2021, Uganda Clays posted a net profit of Shs 5.9 billion