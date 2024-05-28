Uganda Census: 99% enumerated, final report due December

The Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Chris Mukiza, has revealed that 99 percent of the population was enumerated in the just-concluded 2024 National Housing and Population Census. Mukiza says only 1% of the population was not covered, owing to factors such as absent household members and individuals who refused to be enumerated. Mukiza adds that the agency is set to embark on compiling the data, with a preliminary report scheduled to be released on June 24th, a provisional report on September 24th, and the final report in December this year.