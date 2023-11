Uganda Breweries builds 10 boreholes in Teso

Three districts affected by Karamajong cattle rustlers in Teso have received ten boreholes as a shot in the arm from Nile breweries to partly aid resettlement in these areas which had been abandoned by some residents. According to Uganda Breweries, this is part of the wider Teso region safe water project that will help grow access to water in the region to below 80% for most communities.