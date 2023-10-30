Uganda and South Sudan peace talks amid border conflicts

Uganda and South Sudan are still engaging in peace talks following conflicts between Ugandans in Koboko and Yumbe districts and Sudanese from the Central Equatorial Forest. According to Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, another meeting was held last week in Yumbe. The Governor of Central Equatorial represented South Sudan, and the Ugandan delegation was led by the State Minister for Defence. Selling land on the Uganda-South Sudan border has been halted until clear boundaries between Uganda and South Sudan are established