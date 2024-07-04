Uganda advances green transport with electric vehicle charging points

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has reaffirmed its dedication to advancing green transport initiatives aimed at reducing Uganda's carbon footprint and safeguarding the environment.

As part of this initiative, the ministry plans to establish electric vehicle charging points across the Kampala Metropolitan area, encouraging private sector investment in this critical infrastructure. Emphasizing the pivotal role of electricity in shaping Uganda's energy mix, the ministry aims to foster a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy.

Vehicular emissions, a major contributor to air pollution in urban centers like Kampala, have been exacerbated by the growing number of vehicles and inadequate maintenance practices.

President Museveni has repeatedly urged the public to embrace electric vehicles as a means to mitigate environmental impact and redirect fuel expenses towards other uses.

In alignment with these goals, the government, through the Ministry of Energy, is actively promoting electric mobility. State Minister for Energy, Okaasai Opolot, has confirmed the development of a strategy and master plan for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Despite advocating for cleaner transport technologies, the absence of necessary infrastructure such as charging points nationwide remains a significant challenge. Currently, over 1000 Ugandans are using electric vehicles, with ongoing efforts to develop a regulatory framework for establishing charging stations.

Concerns remain regarding the cost of charging electric vehicles, a critical factor in their widespread adoption.