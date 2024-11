Uganda achieves 93% vaccine coverage, up from 20% in 50 years

Uganda has been credited for its efforts in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases. The Gavi Alliance CEO, Dr. Sania Nishtar, while speaking at a high-level meeting with the government and partners, recognized the strides made by Uganda in its vaccine coverage, which is currently at 93%, up from a meager 20% 50 years ago.