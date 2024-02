UETCL reports strong financial performance in FY 2022 and 23

The UETCL reported gains of up to 94.9 billion shillings in FY 2022/23, a performance supported by a strong shilling during the period, according to officials. The company's power sales surged 7% due to an increase in demand and supply, while debt owed amounts to 166 billion shillings, most of which is attributed to power bills from numerous ministries, government agencies, and departments.