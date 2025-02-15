UEGCL seeks shs60b to revamp Namanve power plant

The Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) is seeking a supplementary budget of 60 billion shillings to enhance its operations and revamp the Namanve Thermal Power Plant, which is currently running only five of its seven units. Two of the units are down due to mechanical failure. Earlier, UEGCL requested a supplementary budget of 19.6 billion shillings, which was approved, but the funds were never released. The plant plays a crucial role in supplying power and supporting the country’s industrialization efforts. The Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Natural Resources visited the Namanve Thermal Power Plant to assess its operations.