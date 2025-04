UEDCL promises improved services after taking over from Umeme

The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited has reassured all their clients connected to the power network that they will offer better services moving forward after taking over from Umeme yesterday. Speaking to NTV, Paul Mwesigwa, the Managing Director of UEDCL, said that they are also introducing smart solutions to fill some existing gaps in the network. Sudhir Byaruhanga spoke to Mwesigwa.