UCC calls for public, telecoms partnership to fight fraudsters

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) is calling on the public to partner with it and telecoms in an effort to stamp out fraudsters. This follows reports of several Ugandans being conned of their hard-earned money by unscrupulous individuals pausing as telecom company staff. The commission says with increased awareness more people are sober however challenging members to go beyond and report such numbers used to dupe the public.