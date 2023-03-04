UACE results celebrations continue across the country

Following the release of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examinations results on Friday, celebrations among the students and the school staff continue in many schools across the country. Today we tracked one of those celebrating. She is 35-year-old Grace Lilly Nakiru wife to Ik county MP Hillary Lokwang. Nakiru says that challenges faced earlier in her life forced her to drop out of school at the S.2 level and it’s her husband who later on encouraged her to study again.