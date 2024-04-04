U.S. Secretary of State Condemns Uganda's Upholding of Anti-Homosexuality Act

In a stern rebuke to Uganda's Constitutional Court, the U.S. Secretary of State, serving under President Biden's leadership, has strongly condemned the recent verdict upholding the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023.

The decision, which has sparked widespread concern, is viewed as a significant setback for human rights and public health initiatives.

The Secretary emphasized the serious threats posed to LGBTQI+ Ugandans and their allies, highlighting the urgent need for equality under the law.





Moreover, the Secretary warned of potential repercussions on Uganda's international reputation and foreign investment prospects, highlighting the gravity of the situation.