Two sentenced for killing Businessman

By Veronica Kayaga

The General Court Martial in Makindye has handed jail terms of 41 and 46 years to two men respectively who were recently convicted for robbing a businessman of UGX 33 million and thereafter, shooting him dead.

On 12th December 2018 at Kijojolo Village in Kiboga District, Godfrey Tamale and Hassan Sabakaki waylaid businessmen Mayanja Asuman and Ashraf Atugonza, and robbed them of the UGX 33 Million.

Thereafter, Tamale, using a Sub-Machine gun, shot Atugonza dead. Mayanja is said to have survived.

The Businessmen were working with BIDCO and were heading to Kikuubo in Kampala at the time of the attack.

The Seven Member Panel of the Court Martial Chaired by Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti has on Tuesday sentenced Tamale Godfrey to 46 years for murder and 41 years for aggravated robbery concurrently. Hassan Sabakaki has been sentenced to 41 years for aggravated robbery.

Evidence provided by the Prosecution proved that Tamale acquired the gun from DRC and later connected with his friends in Kampala to rob people.

