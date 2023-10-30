Two pupils die in dormitory fire

Police in Masaka have confirmed the death of two pupils, who perished in a fire that gutted a dormitory at Kasana Junior School Nyendo in Masaka City today. The victims have been identified as Aloysius Ahebwa and Malik Katende of top class, while 10 others were critically injured and have been transferred to the burns unit at Kirudde Hospital for specialist care. Preliminary investigations by police have attributed the fire outbreak to an electricity short circuit.