Two people die after a lorry overturns in Kwania

The police in Kwania have confirmed the death of two people after a lorry they were traveling in early in the morning crashed and along Apac-Lira Highway. Two other people were also injured in the road crash. According to witnesses, the vehicle was traveling in the middle of the night, when the lights suddenly went off at a junction leaving the driver stranded, before it crashed. There were nine passengers on board the lorry and five survived without any scratch, while two got injured and two others died instantly.