Truck carrying students overturns on Soroti-Toroma Road, students injured: Police

49 students of Angesiep Secondary School were injured when the driver of the truck in which they were travelling lost control and it overturned. The accident happened last evening at Gweri Trading Centre along Soroti-Toroma road. The students were returning for the first term holidays. The Police attributed the accident to reckless driving. The survivors were taken to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital where NTV spoke to them.