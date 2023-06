Transport situation around Namugongo during Martyrs' day

As dawn broke, pilgrims hit the road, embarking on their journey to Namugongo for the Martyrs’ Day celebrations. Nevertheless, the pilgrimage route to the Martyrs' shrines encountered restrictions, resulting in limited vehicular traffic access. The majority of the pilgrims had to trek their way toward the revered Martyrs' shrines, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their faith and the significance of this hallowed commemoration.